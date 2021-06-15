Haruna Iddrisu has blamed President Akufo-Addo for the increasing reports of armed robbery in the country

The minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has blamed President Akufo-Addo for the increasing reports of armed robbery incidents in the country.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, this is a result of a breakdown in law and order under the Akufo-Addo government.

In a report filed by CitiNews, he said the President has failed to ensure that Ghanaians are safe to go about their daily activities.

“... we all must express our disappointment in the President and his handling of matters of personal safety and security. It means that there is the gradual breakdown of law and order," he said.

The minority leader also called for major reforms in the police and security setup, adding that the sector needs to be adequately resourced.

“... many of the policemen are not adequately and sufficiently prepared to protect lives and property, and that is equally disappointing," he added.

Attack and robbery on a bullion van

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that suspected armed men have attacked and robbed a bullion vehicle at Korle-bu.

In the process, a policeman and an eyewitness to the robbery incident were shot dead by the armed men.

In a report filed by JoyNews, an eyewitness said the police officer was providing security for the van.

The driver of the van however sustained severe injuries as he also had his fair share of attack from the armed robbers.

Provide armoured bullion vehicles

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armoured vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

