An eyewitness to the recent robbery attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo Timber Market at James Town near Korle-Bu has narrated how the incident.

A group of armed men attacked a bullion van which was on a daily collection round in the area.

The attack led to the death of a young police officer, Emmanuel Osei, who was escorting the bullion van.

Korle-Bu Bullion Van Robbery: They Shot Policeman 3 Times - Eyewitness Narrates Chilling Details (Video) Photo source: YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel Osei

Source: Facebook

A woman identified as Afia Badu who is a trader in the area was also shot to death by the robbers while the driver of the van survived with gunshot wounds.

According to Gabby, an eyewitness who eventually rescued the driver and took him to hospital, Osei was shot three times by one of the robbers.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Gabby, known in the area as Zidane, disclosed that he saw three armed, two on one motorbike and one other.

The shooter, he said, was black dressed in a black overall with bullets strapped across his chest.

Gabby added that he saw the shooter open the passenger side of the van where the policeman was sitting and unleashed three shots on him.

The robber turned and unleashed a shot at the direction of Badu which he later realsied had hit her in the head.

"I saw three guys on Royal motors. Two on one motorbike an another one on different bike. The one with the gun wore a black overall and he had bullets strapped to his chest.

"He jumped off the bike and went straight to the passenger, shot the policeman three times, before he shot in the direction of the woman."

After the fatal shots which had been preceded by many warning shots, a member of the gang who was picking the money from the back of the van beckoned his colleagues to move as he had finished.

It was when robbers moved away on their motorbikes which Gabby specifically mentioned as Royal motorbikes, that he headed towards the van.

When he got there, he was shocked the sight of the policeman who had been shot dead and started to film the scene.

A moment into filming, he realised the driver was still alive and approached him to help.

The driver gave him his phone to contact his but he could not reach her and thus decided to cry the wounded driver to the hospital.

"I went straight to the van and opened the passenger seat to see the policeman and I shouted Jesus. I tried to film before realising the driver was not dead and I moved to help him.

I tried calling the police but they arrived after about 10 minutes," he said.

IGP visits Osei's family

Meanwhile, the IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, has visited the family of the slain police officer in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery, Emmanuel Osei.

The IGP who was accompanied by an entourage from the policy hierarchy assured the family bringing the perpetrators to book.

Photos from the IGP's visit have popped up on social media showing a gloomy atmosphere.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen