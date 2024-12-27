Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on her Instagram story, travelled with her father, President-elect John Mahama

In the video, the father-daughter duo was seated in a Toyota Highlander while the incoming president greeted bystanders

In addition to the video, Farida shared an adorable selfie with her head placed on her daddy's shoulder as they both smiled

Farida Mahama, daughter of President-elect John Mahama, shared a video on her Instagram story taking a trip with her father following his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

In the video, the father and daughter were seated in the backseat of a Toyota Highlander as John Mahama waved to excited bystanders. He was dressed in a yellow and black smock, showing his fashionable style.

Along with the video, Farida Mahama posted a selfie with her head resting on her father’s shoulder as they smiled for a heartwarming photo together. The moment has captured the close bond between the two.

John Mahama wins 2024 elections

John Mahama won the 2024 election with 6,328,397 votes, which accounted for 56.55% of the total vote. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling party’s candidate, conceded defeat before the official results were announced.

Dr Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%. Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan Kojo Kyerematen finished third and fourth with much smaller vote totals.

The Electoral Commission announced the results on December 9, 2024, confirming Mahama’s victory based on returns from constituencies in the country. At 66, he is set to return to the presidency after serving from 2012 to 2016.

John Mahama and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

amg_baby_20204 said:

"Awwwnnn daddys Queen and Angel at the same time."

skmortt's profile picture wrote:

"Merry Christmas to My World Most Beautiful and My Father, The President Elect. Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, May Your Kingdom Reign Forever with GOD's Guidance."

mannyneverdies1 reacted:

"Beautiful Daddy's Girl Queen 👸💖💜💥❤️Farida and the Most Handsome President in Ghana 🇬🇭21st Century."

v_moole_addo said:

"See who’s looking so much like mummy 🥰Merry Christmas daddy’s girl."

Farida Mahama celebrates with school kids

Farida Mahama, just like her father, is a regular participant in projects that benefit the needy.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the president's daughter spent time with kids from a local school.

She also made a charitable donation that was aimed at improving the lives of the young kids.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh