A young police officer, Emmanuel Osei, has been killed by gunmen who attacked a bullion van he was escorting

The sad incident has brought attention to the conditions under which police officers work when escorting bullion vans

According to a police officer, his colleagues are paid a paltry GHC125 weekly allowance despite the risk involved in this service

Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who was shot dead while escorting a bullion van, was likely going to receive GHC125 as a weekly stipend for his services.

This has been disclosed by another officer with the Ghana Police Service following the death of Osei.

Osei was shot by the armed men who attacked a bullion van he was escorting at Adedenkpo Timber Market near the Korle-Bu area at Jamestown in Accra.

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds.

The police found the bullion van parked in the centre of a road around the Adedenkpo Timber Market. The driver identified as Wisdom survived the attack with gunshot wounds.

A lady said to be a trader in the area, was also shot dead after she reportedly tried to raise an alarm during the robbery.

Speaking on the incident on Adom TV on condition of anonymity, the police officer revealed police officers who go on such duties are paid GHC125 as allowance.

The officer who has been in the service for over two decades decried the conditions under which policemen and women undertake such duties.

He explained that, apart from the meagre allowances, police officers also have to struggle to get logistics leaving their lives in danger.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening and you have to be cautious and take your security into your own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

“Most of the time before you go for an operation, you need to be cautious about the weapon you pick because you might end up taking one which may disappoint you in time of difficulty.

“There are times you will c*ck these weapons and they won’t even fire. We have written to Bank of Ghana to at least ensure that the banks use bullet proof vans but to no avail," Adomonline.com quoted him to have said.

Family of second victim reacts

The family of Afia Badu, one of the victims of the bullion van robbery incident near the Korle-Bu area at James Town in Accra, have reacted to the incident.

The mother of Badu and other family members have expressed shock at the unfortunate fate that has befallen her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly mother of Badu is seen flanked by other women who shed uncontrollable tears.

Speaking to Citi TV, the bereaved mother indicated that she lives at Omanjor, a suburb of Accra, and had to rush to the crime scene after hearing the news.

