• Kwesi Mintah, a mechanic who works at a shop in James Town where the bullion van attack took place has shared his experience

• He said he had soon left the shop for a “blue kiosk” to buy the locally manufactured gin, Akpeteshie, when he heard gunshots

• The mechanic believes that but for his timely decision to go and drink before coming to have lunch, he might have been shot dead by the armed men

• A police officer, Emmanuel Osei, who was escorting the bullion van was killed by the armed men

A mechanic, Kwesi Minta, who owns a shop at James Town near the spot where the police officer escorting a bullion van was shot dead has shared his experience.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 as seen by YEN.com.gh, the mechanic said the very minute he left his shop to go buy 1 cedi worth of Akpeteshie, he heard gunshots.

He explained that it was time for him to have lunch. However, he decided to enter the ‘blue kiosk’ to get his favourite appetizer as a starter.

A collage of the car Mintah was working on before he left for the Akpeteshie, and the murdered police officer. Photo credit: @3new.com/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Mintah, it was a narrow escape for him as a bullet from the sporadic shooting by the armed robbers hit one of the cars he was working on.

Though sad about the overall happening, the mechanic was thankful to God that he escaped death and his life has been spared.

Kindly fast-forward to the 1:39th minute to watch Mintah speak:

Emmanuel Osei killed by gunmen:

The police officer escorting the van, Emmanuel Osei, met his sad death when he was shot in the head multiple times by the armed robbers.

The police service has consequently launched an investigation into the attack which also had a 40-year-old mother of three killed.

The mother of three was pursued by the armed men for raising an alarm.

The mother and father of the deceased policeman have all spoken about his sad death

Afia Schwar wades into attack:

Meanwhile, controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has waded into the issue of the attack with strong words.

To her, the lives of more police officers are in danger due to the attitude of the service.

Afia narrated in the video published earlier by YEN.com.gh how the Ghana Police Service turned down a protection offer from her.

