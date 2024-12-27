A video of a Ghanaian TikTok star flaunting her savings in a susu box has inspired many online

The young lady, known as Miss Enny, counted over GH¢10k and said that she saved it for seven months

Many Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their views upon coming across the video

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Miss Enny, has demonstrated admirable financial discipline, leaving many inspired on social media.

This comes after Miss Enny, famed for her engaging and entertaining content, opened her money box, also known as a Susu box, sharing how much money she had saved.

A popular Ghanaian TikTok Star, Miss Enny, saves thousands of cedis after breaking her susu box. Photo credit: @missenny1/TikTok.

The money, which amounted to GH¢10,822, was saved for seven months, according to the Ghanaian TikTok star.

In a TikTok video, Miss Enny suggested that she might have saved more if she had been consistent.

"The intention was to open it on the 26th of December, 2024, so I opened it yesterday and this.....This is my second ever susu. My first ever susu, I was in uni and needed money to pay my fees and I saved like GH¢6,000. We ended up counting this money and the total was GH¢10,822. If you are looking for a sign to start doing susu, then this it, start yours now," she said.

Netizens react to Miss Enny's video

After sharing the video of her Susu savings on TikTok, netizens thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@yaa.dolphyn14 said:

"Who else kept breaking their susu box and spending the money? then buying a new one and ended up breaking it for the money again."

@MissEnny replied:

"That’s why I got one without a key."

@BadBoy also said:

"I save in Susu box that money later save me."

@Miss Becaa commented:

"This will be me next year by this time."

@Hivestars lingerie also commented:

"I got 7000gh..next year I am going bigger."

@Nana_Kojo_Biretuo wrote:

"You people should not be using susu box koraaa eeeiii please use the bank wai so that we too our coins will choose the susus box ah."

Man rejoices after opening Susu box

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was over the moon after opening his Susu box.

In a trending TikTok video, the young man said he saved the money for Christmas.

He further urged his fellow youth to emulate his actions by starting to save.

