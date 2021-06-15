The family of Afia Badu, the lady shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery, have spoken about the sad incident

Badu's mother and family members could not believe the news, and they have been left in uncontrollable tears

Badu was reportedly shot by the robbers while she attempted to raise an alarm on the robbery

It is the same incident that got Emmanuel Osei, a policeman escorting the van, shot

The family of Afia Badu, one of the victims of the bullion van robbery incident near the Korle-Bu area at James Town in Accra, have reacted to the incident.

The mother of Badu and other family members have expressed shock at the unfortunate fate that has befallen her.

Badu was shot dead by robbers who attacked a bullion van at the Adedenkpo Timber Market on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The robbers had also shot General Constable Emmanuel Osei, the police officer who was escorting the bullion van on daily collection rounds.

According to a statement by the police, Badu, believed to be in her 40s, witnessed the robbery and tried to raise an alarm.

Unfortunately, she was chased by the robbers and shot in a wooden structure nearby where she was selling her wares.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly mother of Badu is seen flanked by other women who shed uncontrollable tears.

Speaking to Citi TV, the bereaved mother indicated that she lives at Omanjor, a suburb of Accra, and had to rush to the crime scene after hearing the news.

"I heard an armed robber had shot my daughter and I came to see for my self. I live at Omanjor," she said.

Looking shocked and heartbroken, the mother shouted:

"My daughter...ah...so my daughter is dead?"

Photos and details of slain policeman pop up

Meanwhile, details and photos of the slain officer have popped up following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting,

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

