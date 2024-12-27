North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed a clandestine contract approval at ADB

He noted that the board of directors at ADB had approved a controversial contract without due diligence

He added thar the contract's approval has raised contention among top personnel in the bank who are concerned the approval breached standard audition protocols

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has expressed concern about the “reckless and unpatriotic” behaviour of officials of the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

His concerns stem from the surge in last-minute contract approvals and rushed payments by government institutions ahead of the January 7, 2025, presidential inauguration.

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa says the ADB has clandestinely approved a contract with a private company that breaches standard auditing protocols

In a Facebook post on December 26, Ablakwa exposed one such clandestine payment by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

He disclosed that three days ago, the bank’s board of directors allegedly approved a controversial electronic servicing agreement worth $750,000 (approximately GHS12 million).

The award of the said contract to Virtual Security Africa had raised contention within the bank as negotiations with the company remained incomplete, and the agreement was still in draft form.

Ablakwa further alleged that the ADB is under intense political pressure to fully pay the $750,000 by December 27, 2024, despite the breach of standard auditing procedures.

He disclosed that top ADB insiders are disturbed by the Board’s decision, which disregards due diligence and accountability.

NDC to reverse all transition period contracts

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has warned that the incoming Mahama administration will not honour contracts signed between the December 7 election and the January 7 presidential inauguration.

He said the contracts signed between that period and backdated would also be quashed without exception.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Sam George alleged he had noticed attempts to finalise certain contracts on the Ghana.gov platform. He warned all those attempts should cease immediately.

According to him, such acts undermine the integrity of governance and accountability during the transition period.

He said the incoming Mahama administration is closely monitoring the actions of the outgoing government in relation to contract signing.

NDC to reverse transition period appointments

YEN.com.gh reported that Alhassan Suhuyini has sent a stern warning to persons receiving appointments and promotions during the transition period.

The Tamale North MP stated that the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) would review and potentially reverse such appointments.

He urged the outgoing government to desist from making such appointments as the transition carries on.

Source: YEN.com.gh