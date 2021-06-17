The Greater Accra regional minister has revealed that some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra want to kill him over plans to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku

Henry Quartey said news has reached him that the have visited Mallams to wipe him out

He said so far as God exists, nothing will happen to him and by July 1 they will still be moved

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, revealed that some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra want to kill him over plans to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

According to him, he has uncovered a plot by them to have him killed spiritually by visiting a Mallam.

The minister who already has his mind made up, he said nothing is going to stop him from executing his duties as parts of efforts to achieve the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie want a Mallam to kill me over plans to relocate them – Henry Quartey Photo credit: CitiNewsroom

Source: UGC

In a report filed by Citinews, the greater Accra regional minister said so far as God exists, nothing will happen to him.

“.... I have heard they have gone to some Mallam [spiritualist] to kill me. They are kidding. They should tell the mallam so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God,” he insisted.

Henry Quartey added that by July 1, 2021, his team will show up and move them to their new place

Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign

Since Henry Quartey assumed office under his ‘‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign, some parts of the city that had issues have witnessed a transformation.

has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the region, with the view to transform the national capital.

The regional minister has supervised the removal of unauthorized traders along some major streets, like the Madina Zongo junction.

He has also supervised the pulling down of unauthorized structures, and carried out decongestion exercises and other sanitation drives aimed at ridding the capital of fifth.

In other news

Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa has been convicted for operating a TV station without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh also convicted Nana Agradaa for charlatanic advertisement (sika gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

The conviction followed a guilty plea by Nana Agradaa, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

The court, therefore, sentenced her to a fine of 3,000 penalty units (GHs36,000) on the count of operating a TV station without a license, in default, she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen