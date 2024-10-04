Some youth in the Chief Imam’s convoy clashed with police on the sidelines of the anti-illegal mining protest

The youth were upset with the police service roadblocks put in place because of the demonstration

Hundreds of protesters have hit the streets to protest against illegal mining and demand the release of 53 protesters

There were tensions between police and youth in the Chief Imam’s convoy on the sidelines of the anti-illegal mining protest over a blockade.

GhanaWeb reported that after his Friday prayers, some youths leading the convoy of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, were agitated by the police restrictions.

Police are blocking several roads because of the protests

Police tried to calm the youth and explain the barricade, but they forced their way through it.

They eventually made way for the chief imam’s convoy to pass through.

Joy News reported that some protestors were upset at how the police handled the situation.

They accused the police of discrimination as they failed to arrest any of the riders despite the group's use of excessive force.

Second day of anti-galamsey protest

Hundreds of protesters hit the streets over the last two days to protest against illegal mining and demand the release of 53 protesters who were arrested between September 22 and 23.

The protests have also gained significant traction on social media, with the hashtags "FreeTheCitizens" and "SayNoToGalamsey" being used to rally more support.

Police have said 54 persons were prosecuted in connection with the protest. People were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks. Some of the detained persons also said police officers assaulted them.

One of the lawyers representing the arrested protesters, Nelson Noble Amedewonu, told YEN.com.gh police are still not handling the protestors fairly.

"We still have to move from one police station to the other in search of them," he said.

Reaction to arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh reported that Amnesty International, CDD Ghana and some other groups have condemned the conduct of the police in their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors.

Former President John Mahama also described the police conduct as heavy-handed and an abuse of human rights.

Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

