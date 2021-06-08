Former UCC SRC President, Dennis Appiah Larbi, has a start-up called Afra Cup and sells The Boss Juice on the street

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, he described himself as a street hustler who believes he will make it one day

Words of encouragement and praises have been pouring on the hardworking young man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dennis Appiah Larbi, a former SRC President of the University of Cape Coast, who was also a presidential candidate for the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has taken to the street to sell fruit juice.

In a post shared on his personal Facebook handle, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo described himself as a hustler in the streets of Accra and a symbol of a man with an unimaginable faith in the future.

Although he has an office for his start-up, Afra Cup, Dennis says he is boldly stepping out onto the street because he believes it will create a future not only for himself but for many young folks he is creating avenues for.

Former SRC President of UCC Takes to the Street to sell Fruit Juice Credit: Dennis Appiah Larbi

Source: Facebook

The former SRC President also said that when he makes it big one day, he hopes:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

you won’t find a way of discrediting the work done and attributing the feat we have achieved to any other thing but our sweat .

Social media users have been pouring words of encouragement and praises on the hardworking young man.

Johnson Animhene's words were:

No one is rich enough to buy yesterday but you can struggle hard tomorrow could be yours. I salute snr @ Nananom

Albert Owusu Bempah indicated:

Nya Gyedie is the brand. The Hustle will surely make sense one day

Iceprinz Weijah Amponsah Yarfi mentioned that:

Our hope and faith will keep us joyful that there’s a better tomorrow regardless

After reading the publication on YEN.com.gh, the former SRC President expressed his gratitude to the number one entertainment news website in Ghana.

"Thank you," he said.

Meanwhile, a hardworking Ghanaian community health nurse identified on Facebook as Blessed Angel has shared how she fell from a motorbike into mud whilst trying to save an emergency situation.

In a post on her personal handle, Blessed Angel indicated that despite the situation that was caused by bad roads, she was able to accomplish her mission.

In another post on her Twitter handle, she revealed that the fall itself did not matter to her as much as the thought that she was able to save a life in the end.

Source: YEN.com.gh