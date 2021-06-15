A neighbour of Afia Badu has mourned the passing of the petty trader

She was seen weeping uncontrollably as she spoke highly about the deceased

Madam Afia Badu was one of the two people who lost their lives during a bullion van robbery

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

One of the neighbours of late Afia Badu, the petty trader who lost her life in the broad daylight bullion van robbery attack has opened up in an exclusive interview.

While speaking to YEN.com.gh reporters, Madam Nana Yaa indicated that the deceased was a human angel and a lover of kids.

Nana Yaa, amid tears, recounted how Badu would feed all the kids in the area when they visited her shop in the afternoons.

She was a mother for all - Neighbour of lady who lost life during bullion attack eulogises her

Source: Facebook

She went on to add that Afia Badu was loved dearly by the kids in the area that they nicknamed her 'madam'.

Nana Yaa indicated that she even bought sachet water from Afia Badu just minutes before her sad demise.

According to her, Afia Badu was even eating plantain with garden egg sauce when she met her untimely death at the hands of the robbers.

Nana Yaa also cleared the air about Afia Badu reportedly blowing the whistle on the robbers and said nothing of the sort happened.

She said many people rushed to Afia Badu's store following the ringing of gunshots only to find her lying in a pool of her own blood.

Second victim of robbery

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the last WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of the policeman killed in the daylight robbery attack at Korle-Bu has popped up and broken many hearts on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, late Constable Emmanuel Osei was telling his friends that everyone was going to die someday and that no one would live this world alive.

The cryptic message the late policeman left came to the forefront a day after his unfortunate demise following a robbery attack.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana