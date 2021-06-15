The WhatsApp Display Photo of late Constable Emmanuel Osei has landed online

A close friend of the deceased policeman indicated that he was very humble

Constable Osei and one trader lost their lives in a bullion van robbery attack in Accra

The last WhatsApp Display Picture (DP) of the policeman killed in the daylight robbery attack at Korle-Bu has popped up and broken many hearts on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, late Constable Emmanuel Osei was telling his friends that everyone was going to die someday and that no one would live this world alive.

The cryptic message the late policeman left came to the forefront a day after his unfortunate demise following a robbery attack.

Everyone dies in the end - Sad message bullion van policeman left on WhatsApp pops up online

Source: Instagram

Late Osei's WhatsApp DP had the inscription "Everyone dies in the end" written in capital letters on a black background.

A friend of the late security personnel, Perry Otchere, who spoke exclusively to YEN.com.gh indicated that late Osei had a likable personality.

"He was such a humble soul", Perry recounted and indicated that he had come into close contact with him.

"I trained him", Perry Otchere who is also a police officer recounted in his discussion with YEN.com.gh.

Late Constable Emmanuel Osei's story gained national attention when news broke that he had been shot and killed by robbers.

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details and a photo of the slain officer popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Mon Tran.

The police found the bullion van parked in the centre of a road around the Adedenko Timber Market.

