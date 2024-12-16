Amanda Agyapong, daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, has shared her thoughts on the high cost of items in Ghana

She shared her experience with an ice cream seller and to buttress her argument, she said she is concerned about how people will afford Detty December fun

Several netizens who watched her video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

One of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, Amanda, complained about the high prices of goods in Ghana a few days after she arrived in the country from the United States of America.

Amanda Agyapong said she was strolling on the streets when she decided to buy the popular Ghanaian ice cream brands FanIce and FanYogo.

Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter Amanda laments the high cost of living in Ghana. Photo credit: @amanda_agy

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, she said she planned to ask the ice cream seller to keep the change after he handed her the two pieces of ice cream. She gave him GH¢5, thinking it was 4 cedis in total.

“I was buying FanYogo on the street. I stopped a man, and I said two, please. One FanIce one FanYogo, strawberry. He hands it to me. I take my GH¢5 bill and I’m ready to tell him to keep the change because I’m thinking it’s going to be GH¢4 maximum.”

However, the ice cream seller told Amanda that one goes for GH¢4, meaning she needs to give him GH¢8.

Amanda expressed shock at the price of ice cream. She added that with these prices, she worries about people coming for Detty December who will pay to have fun.

“I fear for the mandem. If FanYogo and FanIce can be GH¢8 for two, how much is a table?” she quizzed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share in Amanda’s sentiments

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Amanda Agyapong's thoughts on Ghana’s economy. Read them below:

Richie Zigx said:

“Prices go up when dollar rate goes up. Thats the problem we have in this country. Major reasons why we voted the previous government out. A table in a club should be 1k - 5k now 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

George Amoako ♌️ wrote:

“Seriously… living in Ghana is becoming hard by the day.”

Aimmyaimlace585 said:

“There won’t be Detty December.”

Ghanaboy096 wrote:

“That’s why the government lost the elections.”

ChooselivingGH said:

“The dollar rate is not same too, 1$ is 14gh. Plenty money for them to spend. Done spoil the market.”

Morgan wrote:

“The mandem will be fine. Y’all can afford it 😂 You will live ♥️.”

Ghoztman said:

“If they're coming in with dollars it will actually help them cos it's the cedi which has depreciated...”

FOFOVI wrote:

“Blame it on Akufo Addo and NPP government oo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Amanda shares breakfast experience with Beyonce's mum

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Amanda Agyapong recounted the experience of having breakfast with Beyonce's mum in Ghana.

Amanda shared that she and Tina Knowles had a conversation at the Movenpick Hotel.

Netizens who watched the video shared their thoughts on Amanda's experience.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh