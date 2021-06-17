Quadruplets Who Attended Prestigious Yale University Together Graduate Same Day

The Wade quadruplets Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel have been students at the Yale University since 2017

They recently graduated together and are proud of the fact that they have grown into individuals with different interests

Apart from having independent friends, the four will also follow different career paths moving forward

In 2017, the Wade quadruplets Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel were all enrolled into the prestigious Yale University.

After four years at Yale University, the Wade quadruplets graduated together but with different career paths. Photo credits: Reina Bonta.

In their freshman year, they revealed to NBC that although they were a support group for each other, they hoped to grow in different different directions as individual people.

Graduation

Four years later, the 22-year-olds now boast several degrees and have achieved that dream of growing independently.

"In high school, we all knew the same people. So in a sense, that didn't allow us to divert as much as we might've wanted to," Nick recently revealed.

He added that college exposed them to different types of people, making them explore diverse interests and carve paths that do not necessarily follow one line as before.

Different Paths

Aaron, for instance, graduated with a double major in computer science and psychology, Nick pursued political science and a minor in Arabic, Zach did chemical engineering and economics, while Nigel comes out molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

The quadruplets are proud that they finally allowed themselves to build individual identities, had different lessons and graduated with varied interests.

"We grew up in this town where we had always existed as The Quads or the Wade brothers. But when we got to Yale, it was very much small fish in a big pond," added Aaron.

In Aaron's explanation, whenever friends and colleagues spoke about them they would mention them by name rather than 'one of the quadruplets.'

Their development is set to create even wider gaps between them after graduation as they pursue their careers in different fields.

The Way Forward

Nick will be working in New York City, Nigel in New Haven, and Zach in San Francisco.

Aaron will remain in Yale for one more semester while working on his senior thesis, graduate in December and move to New York for a job with Google.

"For a long time, it felt like we were all a singular collective unit of a protagonist in the same show. Now, oh my God. I just get to sit back and flip through the channels in each of my brother's lives and be like, 'Whoa, he's doing this and this," concluded Aaron.

