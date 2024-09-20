Kumawood star and movie producer shared the progress of his yet-to-be-opened barbershop located in his hometown, Ofinso-Ahenkro

The video showed workers tiling the walls and pillars of the barbershop with Lil Win's achievements and movies he had produced

The video earned the Kumawood star praise from Ghanaians, who classified the barbershop as an excellent investment

Kumawood actor Lil Win showed the plush exterior of his yet-to-be-opened ultra-modern barbershop known as Wezzy Barbering Studios.

Lil Win's barbershop

Lil Win shared a video on his Instagram page of workers fixing the outside wall of his ultra-modern barbershop at Ofinso-Ahenkro.

The black tiled wall was installed with movies the Kumawood star had produced and awards he has won.

The pillar had his company's logo, Wezzy Empire, his school, Great Minds International School, and his movies.

In the caption, he noted that work was still ongoing and the place would soon be opened to the public.

"An Ultra modern & luxurious WEZZY BARBERING STUDIOS ( The celebrities secret ) . opening soon at Ofinso-Ahenkro #wezzybarberingstudios 🔥🔥🔥"

Video of Lil Win's barbershop.

Reactions to Lil Win's barbershop

Many people commended Lil Win for the hard work he had put into the building of his barbershop.

Others also talked about how beautiful the outside wall looked since it highlighted the Kumawood star's achievement in the movie industry.

The comments on the video are below:

regina.yeboah.773776 said:

"Adom nsa ano nnwuma 3y3 f3😍"

richmondamoh_ said:

"You get business mind ooo🔥🙌"

munerabaidoo said:

"Lilwin! well done ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

limpomiky said:

"Nice investment 🔥🔥🔥"

solomondelafeme said:

"Good work more blessing is in the way coming to you just be faithful and receive it in Jesus name Amen"

colorportmedia said:

"It really nice boss🔥🔥"

