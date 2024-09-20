Spanish giants Barcelona conceded early in the new Champions League opener against French side AS Monaco

Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal scored his first Champions League goal after grabbing the equaliser for the Catalans

The 17-year-old has now become the second-youngest scorer in the competition, after another Barcelona star, Ansu Fati

Lamine Yamal is unstoppable right now, scoring his first Champions League goal to bring Barcelona level against Monaco.

The French side took the lead after Maghnes Akliouche capitalized on an early red card for Eric Garcia.

However, Yamal came through for Hansi Flick, slotting a precise shot into the bottom left corner of Monaco's goal to score his first-ever Champions League goal.

This strike also made him the second-youngest player to score in the competition, just 28 days shy of teammate Ansu Fati's record at 17 years old, per ESPN.

Yamal has been on a remarkable run so far this season as he has scored four goals in five games.

The Barcelona whizz kid will next be in action when La Blaugrana play Villarreal this weekend.

Pedri labels Barca's defeat as 'worst game'

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Pedri has candidly described his team’s unexpected defeat to AS Monaco in the Champions League as their "worst game" of the season.

Before this shock result, the Catalan giants had enjoyed a blistering five-game winning streak in La Liga, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four—a run that made them clear favourites heading into Thursday's match.

Reflecting on the defeat, Pedri acknowledged the impact of Garcia's early red card but praised his team’s resilience despite the setback.

"It’s tough to play so many minutes with one less player, and when you don’t win, it feels like the worst game of the season," he admitted via Tribuna.

Lamine Yamal urged to 'learn' from Leo Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been advised to incorporate essential aspects of Lionel Messi's game to maximize his potential.

Former La Masia coach Oscar Lopez emphasised particular qualities that Yamal could learn from Messi.

He specifically pointed out the Argentine captain's exceptional ability to control the pace and flow of matches, a trait that made him stand out from others.

