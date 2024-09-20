Michael Blackson claims his assistant in Ghana has been threatened over his criticism of government bonds

Blackson had recently complained bitterly on social media that his $1m investment in a bond had been made to go waste

His rants led to a debate about the management of Ghana's economy, and he claims to have received messages that his assistant was being threatened

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson has claimed that an assistant who works for him is being threatened following Blackson's recent criticisms of Ghana's economy.

Blackson, who frequents Ghana from his base in the US, recently took to social media to express frustration with the financial hardships caused by the government.

In a series of tweets, the comic actor narrated how he had been made to invest $1m in the government's Eurobonds, only to be given a haircut.

Michael Blackson claims his complaints about government bonds have led to threats for his assistant. Photo source: @michaelblackson

Source: Getty Images

He explained that he hoped the bonds' returns would help sustain the free school he built in Ghana. The school requires $10,000 monthly to cover operational costs such as teacher salaries, utilities, and other expenses.

His tweets triggered massive social media reactions, leading to debates about the Akufo-Addo government's handling of the country's economy.

Michael Blackson laments about threats

Barely 24 hours after his initial complaints, Blackson has shared that his assistant contacted him with concerns about the threats.

“My assistant in Ghana called me yesterday and said he was getting threats because of my tweets,” Blackson claimed in a tweet.

The comic actor questioned why his comments had led to such a backlash saying:

“Let me get this straight. I decided to come home because of the love and passion I have for home, but I got robbed, and since I don’t have the power to fight back, I decided to tell the world my problem, and now they threaten my people."

See Blackson's tweet below:

Sonnie Badu criticises Michael Blackson

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu had weighed in on Michael Blackson's rants during a discussion about Ghana's lack of royalty payments.

The gospel musician shared that Michael Blackson's comments damaged Ghana's reputation and could have scared people away from investing in the country.

Sonnie Badu's remarks triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh