The Ghana Police Service has said it has not barred Democracy Hub from organising a protest

It explained that it just cannot allow the protest to happen at the Jubilee House which is a security zone

It announced its willingness to provide security for the group's future protest as long as their venue is not the Jubilee House

The Police said the only problem with the demonstration was the conveners’ choice of venue.

The Democracy Hub conveners had scheduled to organise their demonstration from September 21 to September 23, 2024, at Revolution Square, right across the street from the Jubilee House.

According to the police, the frontage of the Jubilee House is a security zone, and thus, it cannot allow a protest to be carried out there.

In a press statement, the police noted that after the group notified them of its protest on July 9, 2024, they began assessing the proposed location for the picketing.

It found that holding the protest at Revolution Square could threaten public safety, public order, public defence and public health in contravention of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

Subsequently, the police said they engaged the protest organisers and encouraged them to choose an alternative location, but their request was denied.

Their insistence on picketing in front of Jubilee House prompted the Police to submit a case for injunction at the High Court.

The Ghana Police Service said it had assured the conveners its readiness to provide the necessary security as long as it chooses an alternative location for the protest.

“For purposes of emphasis, we wish to state categorically that the Ghana Police Service has not stopped Democracy Hub from embarking on the planned protest,” it stated.

Purpose of the protest

Democracy Hub said their protest is to urge the government to address the country's socio-economic injustices.

Under the theme “A New Constitution For A New Generation,” the group said its protest aims to draw the government’s attention to pressing socio-economic issues, including the growing unemployment rate and rising poverty levels.

It also wants the government to confront the rampant state capture by a select few, combat the government’s corruption and advocate for judicial independence.

Barker-Vormawor announces withdrawal from FixTheCountry

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, has announced withdrawal after three years of dedication.

Barker-Vormawor details personal sacrifices, including passport seizure, travel ban, treason trial, multiple arrests, and jail time.

Expressing a need for transition, he has called for new faces to lead the #FixTheCountry movement.

