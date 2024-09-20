GH Man Celebrates His First Daughter After Completing SHS: "Come And See What The Lord Has Done"
- A proud Ghanaian father could not conceal his excitement after his first daughter graduated from senior high school
- In a video, the man celebrated his little girls when she returned home after her final exam
- The proud dad sang in praises to God for his guidance and mercies upon his first daughter's life
A Ghanaian man was overjoyed as his first daughter completed senior high school (SHS).
The unidentified man took to social media to celebrate his daughter upon her successful graduation from secondary education.
The young girl was part of the final-year SHS students who sat for the 2024 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In a video posted on TkTok by @meldlouis, the proud dad praised his daughter and sang to express gratitude to God.
"Come and see what the Lord has done, come and see what the Lord has done," he sang.
"That's my girlfriend oo. By the grace of Almighty God, she has made it. God has blessed her, God has taken her through all the hustles and that is my first child. I'm so proud. That's my first daughter, my first girlfriend. She has made it, Jehova, thank you," he said.
Reactions to the man's video
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the man's video with his daughter.
@elizabethpalma549 said:
"My school Great Opassian it’s not easy to survive in that school congrats girl."
@nana@ 1 also said:
"Daddy we are so proud to have you as our father God bless you."
@Frimpomaa wrote:
"I love it when men take good care of their children. Congrats to her,she is doing more and more ,great height awaits her."
@user Akosua Nhyira also wrote:
"I bless God for her life , she will come out with good grade."
@IsVee commented:
"she will certainly make you proud.congratulations gal."
Mom surprises daughter after last WASSCE paper
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman paid a surprise visit to her daughter's school to celebrate her successful completion of SHS.
The woman, upon arrival at the school and sighting her daughter, popped a bottle of champagne and splashed it on her.
After the celebration, the woman drove her daughter home to continue with the party.
