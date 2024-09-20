KODA's funeral service was held on September 20 at the KICC Dominion Center at Spintex, Accra

The solemn event brought together Ghana's gospel music community as they mourned their late colleague

A footage of the late singer's wife and children at the funeral has popped up online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Kofi Owusu Duah Anto, who passed away on April 21, has been laid to rest.

The unfortunate news of KODA's death threw Ghana's gospel music fraternity into despair.

Reports indicate that he passed away after a battle with G6PD deficiency, a genetic disorder that most often affects males.

KODA's widow and children pay their last respects at his funeral Photo source: Facebook/KODA

Source: Instagram

His funeral service was held on September 20 in honour of the seasoned composer and audio engineer.

All guests at the funeral were clad in white, celebrating the 46-year-old star's life and music legacy.

The late musician's wife eulogised him, recounting their best moments together as she paid her last respects.

"You were the best husband any wife could pray for, and the best father any child could pray for."

The Nsem Pii hitmaker's children also shared their tribute, recalling how playful their late father was and how much they will miss him.

Ghanaians mourn KODA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they paid their last respect to KODA.

Gideon Adokwei Pappoe - aapj said:

May the good Lord comfort you and strengthen your Madam and provide for you and the family. May his soul rest in perfect peace

Clara Araba Bentsiwa Taylor wrote:

Sister may the Lord heal your brokenness. Just rely on God promise of the hope of the resurrection morning and cherish the good memories you shared and you will be fine. You are in our prayers 🙏🏽

Ama Frimpomaah noted:

My deepest condolences dear

Joe Mettle speaks on KODA's impact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle had opened up about his relationship with KODA, which he affectionately called Bra Kofi.

Joe Mettle established he sometimes found himself in denial over the passing of his late friend after touching on the KODA's life and impact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh