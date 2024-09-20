Michael Blackson has apologised to Ghanaians for calling out the entire country during his rant over his Eurobond investment loss

Recently, the Ghanaian-born American comedian went on a long rant on social media after losing $1 million to the Ghanaian government

In his rant, the comedian said Ghana had stolen his money, a statement that did not sit well with a lot of people

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has apologised to Ghanaians following a heated outburst on social media about losing $1 million due to Ghana's government debt issues.

Blackson, who was born in Ghana, took to social media recently to express his frustration, claiming the country had 'stolen' after losing his investment.

The comedian's comments did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who felt his words unfairly blamed the entire nation for his financial loss.

In response to the backlash, Blackson issued an apology, clarifying that he did not mean to accuse the country itself of wrongdoing but was venting his frustration over the loss of his investment.

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange programme in December 2022 after defaulting on much of its debt amid the country's ongoing economic crisis.

Blackson acknowledged that his anger was misplaced and that Ghana remains a country he loves despite the financial setback. In a post on X, he wrote:

"I want to apologize for using the name Ghana 🇬🇭 as if Ghana physically made the decision to take our money. I don’t know the actual person or persons that made the decision. If you came to America to do something good, but God forbid something bad happens to you, I’m sure you will blame America out of anger. I’m just angry because it happened to me in Ghana. Ghana is a great place with great, loving people."

Sonnie Badu weighs in on the saga

The issue has sparked concern among Ghanaians, and Sonnie Badu is among the many citizens who are concerned.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the gospel singer said that Michael Blackson's comments have harmed the country's image and could potentially prevent individuals from investing in Ghana.

