Global site navigation

SHS Graduate Shares Transformation From Schoolgirl To Glamourous Look After WASSCE
People

SHS Graduate Shares Transformation From Schoolgirl To Glamourous Look After WASSCE

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • A female SHS graduate shared a video documenting her transformation after completing her final WASSCE paper
  • The video showed her leaving school with her belongings and later visiting a salon where she permed her hair, styled it in a ponytail, and got her makeup done
  • Several social media users who commented on the post wondered why she was in a hurry to get her hair done

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.

A female SHS student shared a video showing a transformation journey from a short-haired student to a young lady with permed hair.

The SHS graduate shared a video showing her packing her things and leaving school after her final West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper.

SHS Graduate shares transformation from schoolgirl to glamourous look after WASSCE
Ghanaian girl who completed SHS shares transformation video after leaving school. Photo credit: @JasperZiggle
Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the girl was wearing a blue skirt with a white top, just like the other students in the school. Someone helped her carry her jute bag.

Read also

Afua Asantewaa's husband lifts her up and turns her around in funny video: "Love too deep"

She later showed a video of her in the saloon after she arrived home. The young lady had her hair permed and fixed in a ponytail.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also got her makeup done, and that changed her the most.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on SHSstudent'ss video

Social media users thronged to the comment section to express their opinions on the transformation in the video shared by @JasperZiggle. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@i_mugeez said:

"Results go come ah na F in chains but money dey house. Daddy or zaddy go pay"

@1_neil_ken wrote:

"Ahhhh girl weii😂😂😂😂 I know am ma junior 😂🤦"

@manLike_Cecil69 said:

"Mama s3 s3n 😂😂😂😂😂"

@dnsavagge wrote:

"Na me err 😭"

@nuumooshatta said:

"Lol 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@ZamaniZane83 wrote:

Read also

Tima Kumkum flaunts baby bump in video, many gush over her: "Baby number 3 loading"

"She dey wan grow so fast"

@_Kwabena_Kodua said:

"Thank you Idolo But Eiiii 😂😂😂😂"

Mom visits daughter in school with champagne

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother went to her daughter's school with items to celebrate her completing SHS.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman poured champagne on her daughter after she finished her last WASSCE paper.

The girl's classmates danced and celebrated the end of the Secondary School journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: