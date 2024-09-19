A female SHS graduate shared a video documenting her transformation after completing her final WASSCE paper

The video showed her leaving school with her belongings and later visiting a salon where she permed her hair, styled it in a ponytail, and got her makeup done

Several social media users who commented on the post wondered why she was in a hurry to get her hair done

A female SHS student shared a video showing a transformation journey from a short-haired student to a young lady with permed hair.

The SHS graduate shared a video showing her packing her things and leaving school after her final West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper.

Ghanaian girl who completed SHS shares transformation video after leaving school. Photo credit: @JasperZiggle

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the girl was wearing a blue skirt with a white top, just like the other students in the school. Someone helped her carry her jute bag.

She later showed a video of her in the saloon after she arrived home. The young lady had her hair permed and fixed in a ponytail.

She also got her makeup done, and that changed her the most.

Netizens comment on SHSstudent'ss video

Social media users thronged to the comment section to express their opinions on the transformation in the video shared by @JasperZiggle. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

"Results go come ah na F in chains but money dey house. Daddy or zaddy go pay"

"Ahhhh girl weii😂😂😂😂 I know am ma junior 😂🤦"

"Mama s3 s3n 😂😂😂😂😂"

"Na me err 😭"

"Lol 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

"She dey wan grow so fast"

"Thank you Idolo But Eiiii 😂😂😂😂"

Mom visits daughter in school with champagne

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother went to her daughter's school with items to celebrate her completing SHS.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman poured champagne on her daughter after she finished her last WASSCE paper.

The girl's classmates danced and celebrated the end of the Secondary School journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh