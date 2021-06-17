US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur, Stacy Amewoyi, has released a new powerful title called The Language and Keys of Love

Stacy Amewoyi is known for rising from being an orphan girl to enviable success

She is also a renowned philanthropist who runs her foundation called Stacy M. Foundation

Stacy Amewoyi, a high-achieving Ghanaian lady who went viral last year after winning two coveted awards in the United States, has another layer to her achievements.

Information obtained from her website shows that Stacy just released The Language and Keys of Love, which is a new title on a world-renowned concept on the famous subject.

The Language and Keys of Love discusses all fundamental problems that have tormented both men and women for centuries in their relationships and marriages.

Stacy Amewoyi rose to become an established author and philanthropist, a feat she took constant determination and hard work to achieve after growing up as an orphan.

She dedicated her entire life to helping the less privileged in society via her Stacy M. Foundation for the past twenty-something years, with a commitment towards improving the lives of needy children across Ghana.

Stacy received her first big award as a Role Model which was given during the 19th annual Ghanaian-Canadian Achievement Awards.

In another big surprise, Stacy bagged another award for Entrepreneurship Excellence as the 3G Author of the Year. This time, it was at the 2019 installment of the annual 3G Awards for her bestselling book, The King's Choice.

Some of her other titles include You Only See My Beauty, You Don’t Know My Story, The Price Of Love and three volumes of The Missing Fathers

