Afi Antonio Foundation is holding Verna Mr & Miss Autism Ghana 2021 for young people living with autism

The contest whose maiden edition has six contestants will be held at the Airport View Hotel on Saturday, June 19, 2021

It is indicated that the main objective is to push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in society

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian non-profit organization, Afi Antonio Foundation (AAF), is organizing Verna Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana, which is a pageant for Ghanaian children living with autism.

This makes AAF the first autism talent grooming and empowerment programme in Ghana to promote social inclusion through creative arts.

Talking to YEN.com.gh about the contest, Ms Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, the founder of the foundation said there will be six contestants in the maiden edition that will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Airport View Hotel between the hours of 12 to 3 pm.

Ghanaian children living with autism to contest for Verna Mr & Miss Autism Ghana Credit: Afi Antonio

Source: Facebook

According to her, winners will take home prizes from the title sponsors Verna Natural Mineral Water and be ambassadors for them for a year, and also receive supreme health package from Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center, Fabric from Woodin, and so much more.

She has also expressed gratitude for the support of Renny's Glitters, Akosu's Kente, Food For All Africa, Briwireduah, Ojeanne, Ritz's Beverages and catering services, Regibrandz, Xpression Fotografie and The Second Look, and Boy Photography.

"This Verna Mr & Miss Autism is not just about crowning a winner but also pushing to get winners modelling jobs. This will encourage other parents whose children have special needs to feel confident and comfortable to bring their children out," she said.

Afi further added:

Our main objective is to push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in our society. We want the world to know what they are capable of.

In other news, an aged man in Ghana has had to be offered medical treatment whilst he was still in a car due to a lack of beds to accommodate him at the hospital.

In a set of photos going viral on social media, the man could be seen seated on the far side of the back seats whilst medical equipment was placed beside the car.

Medical officers were also captured in the shots as they went about their duties with the improvised medical 'facility'.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana