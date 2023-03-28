A Ghanaian nurse has posted a video to show the transformations she has gone through over the years

The lady said her ambition to become a musician was stopped by a judge of a then-popular reality show

Netizens who reacted to the video disagreed with the lady on her comments with some saying the judge rather helped her

A Ghanaian lady has joined the viral TikTok 10 years challenge to show how far she has come in life.

The lady shared a clip which had a current photo of her and an old photo she took 10 years ago as an aspiring musician whereby she had gone for the TV3 Mentor auditioning.

She revealed in the caption of the clip that her quest to become a musician failed as a result of a judge on the reality show.

Although she did not go into details, one of the captions which read “Mark Okraku killed my dream” sought to suggest that the current Deputy Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts who was then a judge on the show did not allow for her to qualify to the next round of the auditioning as he was not impressed with her singing prowess.

The new photo however showed the lady wearing a green nursing uniform with a beautiful smile and looking very curvy.

She captioned that picture as “a noble profession” a comment which sought to clarify that she is now happy with how her life had turned out.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's claim about Mentor

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the beautiful to be thankful to Mr Mark Okraku Mantey for telling her the truth and helping get to do what she is really good at.

nothingbutthetruth1

killed what dream, he told you the truth

@meee___1234457

This man is a legend, thanks to him we have a nurse now

@amlamin01

Look for the man and thank him, you are now saving people

@sirgalaxy5

He didn't kill your dream, that was not your field

