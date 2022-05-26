A cute clip has shown the moment a man pretended to be in danger in other to seek an elephant's attention

Sensing that the man 'needed' rescue, the wild animal tried to make the man feel good by prodding him with its trunk

Many people who watched the lovely video said they wonder why some still go after hunting elephants

A video has shown just how attentive and caring some animals could be. In a TikTok clip shared by @jubjangfamily, a man tested an elephant.

At the beginning of the video, he positioned his camera well and placed himself on the floor, moving convulsively as if he was in need of help.

The man kept laughing as the elephant pushed him with its trunk. Photo source: TikTok/@jubjangfamily

Source: UGC

Lovely attitude from an elephant

When an elephant standing afar saw him, the animal ran fast to rescue the man. It used its upper trunk to push him to the side so that he could stand up.

The elephant went around the man and kept petting him until it was assured the man was okay.

While the animal was tending to him, the man was smiling at the camera to show that he was just pranking the elephant.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

Snl said:

"True and pure love can only found in animals."

Patricia Baptista55 said:

"The video was cute and heartwarming until you touch the elephant."

@janigruu replied:

"It’s just the inside of the leg he’s touching guys it’s a sensitive area which is hard for them to reach so the love it when humans do!"

GoodByeNegativity said:

"How can anyone ever hurt any of these babies ill never understand."

mikebradley147 said:

"i wanted the elephant to do more like pick the boy up with his trunk and take him home."

patriciavherman

"Awww he is protecting you. And worried about you. So sweet."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video reshared by Daily Mail showed the moment a big dog demonstrated that it is looking out for a kid while they were both inside water.

Noticing the sea waves kept hitting the girl, the animal pulled the kid and attempted a 'rescue'. The canine beauty thought the child was in danger.

The kid who found the act funny could not stop laughing while the dog was at it. The animal never stopped until it successfully dragged the kid up to safety at the shore.

Source: YEN.com.gh