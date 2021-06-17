A young medical student known on Twitter as Goodness Adeosun runs a shoemaking business

The lady recently shared a video of herself creating a shoe from scratch to show how she goes about it

YEN has compiled a few of the thousands of reactions the video got online

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Goodness Adeosun, a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter with the handle @GoodnessAdeosun and on Instagram as @gudie_designs is a known shoemaker.

However, the young lady has confirmed on her Twitter account that she is also a medical student who runs the shoemaking venture to support herself.

In a recent video she shared, the lady captured the entire process that she goes through to make shoes right from the beginning to end under her brand, Gudie.

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming reactions

The video that got the attention of several thousands of people online gathered many interesting comments, some of which can be seen below:

@granddmeisterr said:

I like to support you by buying one of your shoe for someone. Please kindly pick one of your follower and dm me your account details. Well done.

@EzemaErnest mentioned:

Pls send out proposals to schools especially boarding and missionary secondary schools. Strike deal and lobby them to produce customized Cortina, and back to school shoes. If one click others go follow. Well-done.

@TMGofLagos indicated:

Very soon the Feds will come for this girl and tag her products as sub standard shoes cos it’s not from somewhere in Paris and America. Govt ain’t fund innovations yet discriminating our efforts from Foreign. Now you see why there is no growth, they love foreign more than us

Female student who works as a shoemaker captures herself creating shoe from scratch Credit: @GoodnessAdeosun

Source: Twitter

In an equally exciting report, Corporal Amenyo, a gifted Ghanaian military officer runs his own bakery called Bakers King and has emerged as one of Ghana's most extraordinary cake bakers.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the corporal who is located at Kojo Thomson Road, Adabraka, opposite Rawlings chambers in the Greater Accra Region revealed that his passion for baking dates way back.

According to him, he picked the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it serious somewhere last year before the lockdown.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen