A young Ghanaian girl has got many people gushing online after a video of her first day at school surfaced

The Wesley Girls' High School student was captured learning how to catwalk as well as make some serious dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young girl for the display of confidence on her first day

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has got social media users in awe after he shared a video of his younger sister arriving in Senior High School on her first day.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @nelsoncofie captured the moment where the man and one unidentified woman accompanied the young girl to Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast.

Form one student of Wesley Girls dance on her first day at school Photo credit:@nelsoncofie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wearing a white shirt and jeans, the young girl, upon arrival, joined other junior-year students for the registration process.

After the formalities were out of the way, one thing that got netizens pretty amazed was how she got all eyes on her as she gathered the confidence to make catwalk and dance moves in the full glare of the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her dance moves were so captivating that her seniors could be heard cheering her on.

Ghanaians praise Wesley Girls' SHS

Many netizens who reacted to the video praised her for the confidence with which she danced and entertained other students.

Others also congratulated her on gaining admission to Wesley Girls' High School.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 97,000 likes and 1000 comments

Jessie:

Herh don't be too happy, they even danced for me buh swears the next day I really really like really really really cried kw3 geyhey will show you

Tylie Wills:

a week after this she scrubbing and when she refuses they'll say use the energy u used to dance

Aboagyewaa:

She’s so pretty

Naana Gyekye:

Low key I mis school. I’m almost crying

The girl who got nine ones gains admission to Wesley Girls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl who passed her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with distinction could smile again after being admitted to the prestigious Wesley Girls' High School.

The Executive Director of Education Watch, Kofi Asare, pushing for the intelligent student to be given her first choice in an update on his Facebook page, said the issue had been resolved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh