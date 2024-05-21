Dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand have captivated the hearts of many fans with their sky-rocketing dance careers

The dancers have also shown their commitment to the new generation with their mentorship drive

A new collaboration between their protégés, Abigail and Biskit, has sparked conversations online

Young Ghanaian dancer Biskit, under the tutelage of Endurance Grand and her DWP Academy colleagues, was announced the winner of this year's Talented Kidz reality show.

After the showdown at the National Theatre, Biskit paired with the talented reality show's previous winner, Abigail Dromo Adjiri, for a collaboration.

The video shared online excited scores of fans who have begun drooling over the bond between the young dancers.

Biskit and Abigail with their mentors Photo source: Instagram/Biskitworld, Instagram/AbigailDromo

Biskit and Abigail remind fans about Afronita and Endurance Grand

Endurance Grand and Afronita used to be an inseparable pair at the DWP Academy before the latter's exit to found her own dance school for kids.

For many fans, the youngsters, Biskit and Abigail, are a growing dance duo that reminds them of the admirable bond that lasted between Afronita and Endurance Grand when they were both in the DWP Academy.

Afronita is currently in the UK with Abigail Dromo, hoping to impress Britain's Got Talent judges one more time, while Endurance Grand recently flew to Berlin for her first major dance gig abroad.

Netizens hail Abigail and Biskit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Abigail and Biskit's new collaboration.

bigberry_official said:

Jnr.Nita and Jnr endurance

evangelineotu6 wrote:

I see Afronita and Endurance

mznita noted:

They are dancing just like their mentors

maameafua18 commented:

Its funny hw dey match lyk Afonita and Endurance

i_am_nhyiraba added:

We love to see more of this ❤️

Biskit chooses Endurance Grand over Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Biskit had opened up about her relationship with viral dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand.

She named Endurance Grand and Real Cesh from the DWP Academy as her trainers and went on to recount how the female dance superstars have helped share her trajectory in the dance world.

