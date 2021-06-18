A young boy was treated to what many will consider the mother of all surprises by his mum on his birthday

The 10-year-old boy got a sleek BMW car from his mum as was captured in trending photos making rounds online

While many people gushed about the huge gift, others passed funny remarks about it as they hailed his mum

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A 10-year-old boy was given the surprise by his mum on the occasion of his birthday.

The Nigerian lad whose identity is still unknown was gifted a BMW car as he marked his birthday in style.

Boy stunned with new car by his mum as birthday gift Photo Credit: @kingtundeednnut

Source: UGC

In Instagram photos shared by @kingtundeednut, the celebrant rocked suit as he is flanked by his mum and other younger kids.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen all smiles as he flaunted the car keys.

Social media reacts to the huge gift

Some persons wondered where a boy of his age would ride the car to just as many others prayed for the ability to shower the same love on their kids.

@bjwisky said:

''Hope say 9ja teachers no go Dey envy this boy like this."

@yemiwo_azaman reacted:

"So this some boy get car..ewiii and una say make we no do yahoo for this country."

@therealesthereduh_backup wondered:

"Nah where hin go drive am?"

Tonto Dike surprises son with real-life star as birthday gift

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that former Nollywood star Tonto Dike had revealed the gift she got for her boy on the occasion of his birthday.

The humanitarian recently took to social media to unveil the jaw-dropping gift she got for her son, a real-life star up in the sky.

In her caption, Dikeh explained that King Andre who turned a year older on February 17 had quite a number of things she could only dream of as a child. Having thought of what to gift him, opted for a star to celebrate the little man.

The former actress took to social media to highlight her achievements as a single mother as she marks her son King Andre’s birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen