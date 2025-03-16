Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has denied receiving GH¢20,000 from former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking on the United Showbiz show, Afua Asantewaa stated that she only became aware of the alleged donation after her initial interview went viral

She maintained that she is not an ungrateful person and would not lie about receiving the donation

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has denied receiving GH¢20,000 from former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This follows reports that the immediate past Vice President gifted her the money during her first sing-a-thon attempt in December 2023.

Recall that Afua Asantewaa disclosed in a recent interview that she only received sour throat medicine from Dr Bawumia, contrary to suggestions she was given a Toyota V8, a house, and some cash.

Following this, Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said he led a team that presented her with the money and packs of food, drinks and water on behalf of the Vice President.

"This lady is not being truthful and quite ungrateful. In her first Sing-a-thon attempt here in Accra, aside Dr Bawumia visiting her, which I played a role with Sammi Awuku and Socrates, the Vice President donated 20,000 cash, packs of papaye food, bottled water and soft drinks to her team. I personally did the donation on behalf of Dr. Bawumia to her husband and father," he said.

Salam Mustapha further described the media personality as ungrateful for deceiving the public into believing she received nothing from the Vice President.

Reacting to this in an interview on the United Showbiz show on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Afua Asantewaa denied receiving the donations personally.

She said she only became aware of Dr Bawumia's donations recently, after her interview went viral.

When asked if her team members had not informed her about the donations from the Vice President's team, Afua Asantewaa suggested that they had not been forthcoming with the truth.

"I never received GH₵20,000.....I'm telling my honest truth; it's unfortunate that when you're telling the truth, it becomes difficult for people to accept or believe. But I'm not an ungrateful person, and I will never be. What I will not do is tell a lie. I did that interview telling what I knew at the time I left the box," she said.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians in response to Afua Asanetwaa's interview on the United Showbiz show.

@Asante Kwesi Ferdy said:

"This girl is now talking too much and messing up herself. A woman of substance won't meddle in stuff like that. Look at the way she is answering the questions. What is she trying to hide?"

@IB Martin also said:

"Did you verify from your husband and your team about the money before coming out to make that statement."

@Bertha Adjei commented:

"Afua should stop granting interviews."

GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Guinness World Records (GWR) disqualified Afua Asantewaa’s first sing-a-thon attempt.

On Friday, February 23, the GWR issued a statement describing her failed effort to make history as “unfortunate”

Afua Asantewaa sang for over 200 hours between Sunday, December 24, 2023, and Friday, December 29, 2023.

