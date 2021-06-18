Mallam Bawa has called on Nigerians to dump internet news patronage for newspapers as he said they are half-baked

The Zaria-based man who has been selling newspapers for the past 51 years decried the reduction in sales since the advent of online media

In a revealing interview, Bawa stated that he got married, built his house and took care of his 15 children with money realized from selling newspapers

A Nigerian man has decried the decline in patronage of newspapers in recent times with the rise of online media.

Mallam Bawa who is a newspaper vendor told BBC News Pidgin that he has been in the business for the past 51 years.

The man who kick-started his vendor business at the end of the Nigerian civil war said he had achieved success with it.

The Kano resident said he owns a house, got married and catered for his 15 children through proceeds from the paper business.

Social media users react to his call for a return to newspapers

The old newspaper vendor's call for Nigerians to return from internet news to newspapers stirred reactions on social media

@xwaggaruns reacted:

"Adapt with change… Even Electric cars go soon dey enter naija.. Petrol is going out of fashion and that’s the end of Nigeria politics on the international stage."

@sparklesjewelries wrote:

"Aaaayaaa.... That part where he said "No newspaper Companies has brought anything to celebrate his long years in Service" got me."

@toesscene commented:

"Eeya....atleast he did something good when he had the money. Now kids can takia of him."

