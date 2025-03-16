Popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has been left heartbroken following the passing of his beloved grandmother

The renowned YouTuber announced the passing of the old lady on Saturday, March 16, 2025, in an X post

His fans were also heartbroken and commiserated with the vlogger in the comments section of the post

The beloved grandmother of popular content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon has passed away, the YouTuber has announced.

Kwadwo Sheldon broke the sad news on his X handle on March 15, 2025, leaving his fans and loved ones completely heartbroken.

Kwadwo Sheldon mourns his grandma Image source: Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Facebook

He did not give the details of what happened to her or how she passed, however, he was very devasted by the news.

The passing of his grandma is a big blow to Kwadwo Sheldon because the old lady played an instrumental role in his upbringing.

The young man on various occasions and platforms recounted how his grandma raised and took care of him when he was a young boy.

Kwadwo Sheldon penned down a heartwarming message for her grandmother following her sad demise.

”I love you grandma,” he said.

