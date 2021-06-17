Hassan Ayariga has denied reports that NDC MPs boycotted Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah’s vetting

The Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee were absent during the vetting of the deputy local government minister-designate

Ayariga said they were out planting trees during the vetting in line with the directive of the Speaker

Hassan Ayariga, a member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, has denied reports that NDC MPs on the committee boycotted the vetting of deputy local government minister-designate, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

The deputy minister-designate appeared before the committee on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Explaining the NDC MPs’ absence during the vetting of the Techiman South legislator, Ayariga said their absence was not specific to boycotting a particular individual.

Describing their absence at the vetting of Korsah and three others as general, he said: “It was something that the minority thought the entire committee had an understanding that base on the directive of the Speaker that we should all endeavour to participate in tree planting.”

“…. so, the minority members of the appointment committee felt that it was wrong for the committee to proceed to sit on the day that they were supposed to plant trees,” myjoyonline.com quoted him as saying.

Electoral violence unfortunate

Meanwhile, Korsah described the violence that characterised the 2020 general elections as “very unfortunate”.

Seven persons died from the violence including two from the Techiman South constituency. Six others also suffered terrible injuries during the chaotic elections in the constituency.

Korsah said series of measures have been taken to ensure justice is secured for the victims of the electoral brutalities.

He added that as a further measure of support, he is building a four-bedroom flat for the families of the two deceased.

“For those who got injured, some hospital bills are being paid to support them,” he added.

NDC MPs, police clash

NDC MPs and the police clash over some electoral concerns with the Techiman South results during the 2020 elections. It will be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Members of Parliament clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The kerfuffle occurred around 10:00 am local time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, when the legislators led by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, were barred by the police from petitioning the chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa.

