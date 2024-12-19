The damage to part of the President Nana Akufo-Addo statue at Effia-Nkwanta has been repaired

The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the act of vandalism on the controversial statue

Akufo-Addo was criticised after he unveiled the new statue in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital on November 6, 2024

The damaged part of President Akufo-Addo’s statue at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi has been repaired.

Citi News reported that the statue's left calf, which had been vandalised, was back to its original state.

TV3 News also posted photos online showing the repaired statue.

The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating acts of vandalism against the statue. No arrests have been made so far.

Akufo-Addo courted criticism after unveiling the new statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital on November 6, 2024. He unveiled the statue during a tour of the Western Region.

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said the statue honoured the president’s development initiatives in the region.

These include rehabilitating Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, building a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and redeveloping the Takoradi Market Circle.

However, residents felt Akufo-Addo had not done enough development in the region to warrant a statute.

At the time, president-elect John Mahama criticised him, saying leaders should be honoured by others, not themselves.

Richard Kirk-Mensah, the National Democratic Congress' Western Region Communications Director, told YEN.com he would rally support for removing the statue and taking it to Kyebi, the president's hometown.

Former vice president to get a statue

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama said the government plans to erect a statue honouring his late father.

Mahama has said the people of the Yendi community were happy with this honour, which was given in memory of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He added that the community would also commemorate the anniversary of Mahama's death, having passed away on November 16, 2012.

