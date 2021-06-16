Parliament has approved some 12 people the President presented as deputy ministerial nominees

All the twelve nominees were recommended for approval by consensus without any reservations

The list included Nana Dokua Asiamah, O B Amoah and 10 other

Parliament has approved the report of the Appointments Committee on the President’s list of deputy ministerial nominees presented to them.

In a report cited on CiTiNews, the deputy ministerial nominees approved are;

1. Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance

2. Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio

3. Deputy Ministers for Local Government, Augustine Collins Ntim

4. Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo

5. Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng

6. Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Kwaku Asante Boateng

7. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

8. Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo

9.Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Moses Anim

10. Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei

11. Decentralisation, and Rural Development Osei Bonsu Amoah

All the nominees were recommended for approval by consensus without any reservations.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament began vetting the nominees on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The last set of nominees were vetted on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Egyapa Mercer

The Appointments Committee of Parliament reportedly suspended the approval of Andrew Egyapa Mercer as a deputy energy minister.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, an anonymous member of the committee said Mercer’s approval was suspended due to some unfavorable answers to questions posed by members of the Committee.

He however failed to state exactly which answers Egyapa Mercer gave that did not sit well with the Committee.

Four deputy minister-nominees were vetted by the committee on Monday, June 7, 2021, but after a closed-door meeting, only three of them were approved, excluding Egyapa Mercer.

Source: Yen.com.gh