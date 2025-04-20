Fast-rising boxer Elvis Ahorgah endured an agonising defeat at the hands of British opponent Tyler Denny

This is the second defeat Ahorgah has suffered in the last three months after his earlier loss to Callum Simpson

Despite the setback, the 24-year-old, who is nicknamed The Soldier, has won the hearts of boxing pundits and fans

Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah, popularly known in boxing circles as The Soldier, delivered a courageous performance in the ring but narrowly missed out on victory against British contender Tyler Denny in their Easter Sunday showdown.

Stepping into the bout with renewed determination, Ahorgah aimed to redeem himself following a tough loss to Callum Simpson in February this year.

Elvis Ahorgah puts up a spirited display but falls to Tyler Denny

From the opening bell, the 24-year-old displayed sharper footwork and better ring IQ, attempting to back up his confident pre-fight rhetoric with action.

The middleweight contest, scheduled for ten rounds, unfolded with intensity and drama.

Though Ahorgah showed growth in several facets of his game, it was Denny, formerly the holder of both the English and EBU European titles, who edged ahead on the judges' scorecards.

The Rowley Regis native earned a hard-fought 97-92 decision, doing just enough in crucial moments to seal the win, Boxing Scene reports

Elvis Ahorgah vs Tyler Denny: What happened?

One of the Ghanaian's brightest flashes came in the third round.

Ahorgah, also known as the Black Schwarzenegger, caught Denny clean with a well-timed right hand that briefly rattled the southpaw.

However, in his eagerness to press the advantage, he overcommitted and left openings in his stance, as reported by Ring Magazine.

Denny capitalised immediately, stringing together a precise four-punch combo in the final seconds to reassert control of the round.

Momentum ebbed and flowed in the middle rounds.

Denny sparked the crowd with sustained pressure in the fourth, landing clean combinations as he worked the angles.

Ahorgah, unfazed by the pressure and refusing to back down, returned fire with a couple of thudding body shots that visibly caught the Brit’s attention. The crowd, sensing a shift, urged Denny to find another gear.

Ahorgah's fall: Accidental or knockdown?

As the fight progressed, the Ghanaian continued to press forward, often mixing flair with aggression.

Charging forward in one sequence, Ahorgah was met with a razor-sharp right hook that sent him stumbling to the canvas.

Protesting that it was a slip, he waved off the suggestion of a knockdown, but the referee was unmoved and began the count.

Undeterred, The Soldier showed his grit once again in the ninth.

Pushing Denny onto the ropes, he dug deep with compact body shots that clearly stunned the Brit.

In the end, despite Ahorgah’s resilience and marked improvement, it was Denny’s composure, cleaner combinations, and ring generalship that carried the day.

How Ahorgah got 'Soldier' nickname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Elvis Ahorgah earned the nickname "Soldier" upon his return to Ghana after his fight with Callum Simpson.

Ahorgah shared that the moniker stems from his deep-rooted military lineage, as he hails from a family with a strong background in the armed forces.

