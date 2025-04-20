Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi has taken over with his latest look at the Letter to God movie premiere

The famous young actor looked dashing in a elegant outfit and designer shoes to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on Aaron Adatsi's dapper look at the star-studded programme

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi recently drew attention at the premiere of the movie "A Letter to God" by sporting stylish earrings, a departure from traditional red carpet attire.

He appeared polished in a black and white short-sleeve shirt paired with tailored black striped trousers, completing the look with leather shoes and a matching black pouch.

Aaron Adatsi’s signature haircut and sunglasses further enhanced his fashionable ensemble at the star-studded red carpet event.

Aaron Adatsi rocks stylish earrings

Some social media users have commented on Aaron Adatsi's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions.

howplannedareyou_ stated:

"One of the the few (about 2) male celebrities who dresses decently and really knows how to dress."

menaye_fair stated:

"Guy looks like Hayford."

yhaaleen stated:

"What kind of earrings are those, the fit was okay but he ruined it with that dangling earrings. My opinion though 😶."

sawudlelabrake stated:

"whenever i see men with earrings 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮."

ablayoo_domte stated:

"I like what I’m seeing 😍😍😍😍."

elsie_yegbs stated:

"Yeah this how men dress."

The video of Aaron Adatsi at the Letter to God movie premiere is below:

Gloria Sarfo slays at movie premiere

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo stole the spotlight at the Letter to God with her glittering outfit.

She wore a billowing sleeve ensemble and wore a long, centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to the red carpet event.

Gloria Sarfo accessorised her look with beautiful gold earrings and fashionable rings to complete her look.

The video of Gloria Sarfo at the movie premiere is below:

Aaron Adatsi talks about his first move role

Aaron Adatsi spoken about his acting journey, stating that "YOLO," the role for which he is best known, was not his first film.

Aaron Adatsi shared that he began acting at the age of 14 in the television series "The Good Old Days," where he played the character Kofi from 2009 to 2013.

Reflecting on his career, the actor expressed satisfaction with his growth and the experiences that have influenced him.

His remarks, delivered in a blend of Twi and English, surprised many fans who were unaware of his proficiency in the language.

Aaron Adatsi emphasised the various challenges and achievements he has encountered throughout his career.

The video of Aaron Adatsi's interview is below:

Aaron Adatsi's baby mama flaunts her beauty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Aaron Adatsi's baby mom, who showed off her beauty while at the Alora Beach Resort.

The well-known content producer posted a few photos from her beach trip, including her quad bike ride experience.

Fans responded to the footage of Aaron Adatsi's baby mom Eyram relaxing at the Alora Beach Resort.

