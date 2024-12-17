A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting how a friend and her husband betrayed her has surfaced online

In the viral TikTok video, she noted that her very good friend has taken her husband away from her

Based on the bitter experience, she noted in the viral video that marriage is a waster of time

A beautiful Ghanaian woman has cried out after her best friend snatched her husband away from her.

In a video, the woman noted that her husband whose been married to her for six years cheated on her with her best friend.

Ghanaian nurse shares her heartbreak story of how hubby cheated with her friend. Image source: Original Clara Sparkles

Source: TikTok

According to her, she had been friends with the lady for years but was cautioned by her husband to stay away from her. To save her marriage, she obliged to his demand and parted ways with her friend.

However, the lady later confessed to her that her husband had proposed to her. The woman in her video noted that she was pained by the confession, however, she was not surprised because she had suspected the two for a very long time.

This woman adds to the number of women who have been betrayed by their partners. While recounting the bitter experience, she noted that marriage was sometimes a waste of time.

Additionally, she cautioned her TikTok followers not to trust anyone, not even their closest friends since they are all capable of betraying them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian woman

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions over the video. Many sympathised with the woman and asked her to forgive her husband and move on.

@BabyNaa wrote:

"Please anytime your man tells you to cut ties with a automatically he likes her."

@Abena Tuesday wrote:

"Same happened to me when they tell you they don’t like that friend that’s when they want to go n knack."

@Komla wrote:

"Please forget about this,because we men are born polygamy,so just endure,they’re is not any good man anywhere,for the sake of the children please forgive him and love him back, broken home can affect."

@Officially goLD wrote:

"I pray u heal and when u choose to stay in the marriage may wisdom lead u. Work on ur self esteem and self love. You are a wonderful woman."

