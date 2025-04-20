Manchester United have lost 8 EPL games at Old Trafford this season, their worst home record since 1962-63

A 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday adds to United’s growing list of embarrassing home league losses

Supporters demand sweeping changes amid fears that the once-feared Theatre of Dreams has become a nightmare

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Manchester United's 2024/25 Premier League campaign hit yet another low point on Sunday, April 20, as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves.

The loss marked their eighth home defeat of the season, equaling a historic low not seen in 62 years.

Ruben Amorim of Manchester United, reacts, towards Casemiro and Dalot in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between vs Lyon on April 17, 2025. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

For a club renowned for its dominance at the so-called "Theatre of Dreams," Old Trafford has become a place of nightmares, with Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku also suffering relegation with Leicester City on the same day.

Wolves' victory, secured through a composed and disciplined performance, compounded the misery of United’s fanbase and raised more questions about the direction of the club under the current regime.

The defeat not only pushed United further away from European qualification but also highlighted the gulf in performance levels between the Red Devils and even mid-table opposition.

Season to Forget at Old Trafford

The 2024/25 season has been nothing short of a disaster for Manchester United, particularly on home turf. Sunday's defeat added Wolves to a list of clubs that have humiliated the Red Devils in front of their own supporters.

The full list of home losses now reads:

Liverpool 0-3

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3

Nottingham Forest 2-3

Bournemouth 0-3

Newcastle United 0-2

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3

Crystal Palace 0-2

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1

Each of these defeats has exposed recurring tactical deficiencies, a lack of identity, and questionable team selections under Ruben Amorim.

More worrying is the inability to react and respond in big games — a hallmark of Manchester United sides of old.

Statistical Horror Show

Manchester United have now lost eight Premier League games at Old Trafford this season — a record they haven't matched since the 1962-63 season.

That year, they finished 19th in the First Division (out of 21 teams), narrowly avoiding relegation. While relegation is unlikely this time around, the parallels are haunting.

The aura and fear factor that once defined Old Trafford are now relics of a bygone era.

In many of the losses this season, United have failed to score at all — another indication of their lack of cutting edge and creativity in the final third.

Conceding 20 goals and scoring only six across those eight home defeats paints a bleak picture.

Amorim’s Struggles Mount

Appointed amid high expectations, manager Ruben Amorim finds himself under growing pressure.

Touted as a progressive tactician with success at Sporting CP, Amorim has struggled to imprint his philosophy on the squad.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match vs Olympique Lyonnais at Old Trafford on April 17, 2025. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

The defensive fragility, predictable attacking patterns, and disjointed transitions have raised serious concerns.

While the Portuguese manager has shown glimpses of potential, such as brief unbeaten runs and spirited performances away from home, those moments have been far too rare.

At Old Trafford, where Manchester United historically built their title-winning foundations, his side has consistently looked second-best.

Wolves’ Rise from the Relegation Pack

Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed steadily away from the relegation battle and now sit level on points with Manchester United.

Their 1-0 win at Old Trafford was emblematic of their season — disciplined, efficient, and opportunistic.

Vítor Pereira’s side capitalized on United’s lack of urgency and organization, keeping their shape well and striking decisively.

For Wolves fans, the victory was symbolic — a measure of how far they’ve come under a manager who was only appointed to steer them clear of relegation.

Fans Demand Answers and Change

As boos echoed around Old Trafford at full-time, many United fans voiced their frustration. Social media platforms have since been awash with calls for a complete overhaul.

The lack of a coherent footballing project, compounded by poor recruitment and managerial instability, has left supporters disillusioned.

Chants of discontent, once rare at United, are now commonplace. For a fan base accustomed to winning titles and watching world-class footballers light up the pitch, this version of Manchester United feels unrecognizable.

Can Man United Salvage Anything?

With just a handful of games left in the season, Manchester United’s chances of securing European football are hanging by a thread. More importantly, questions loom about the club’s long-term direction.

Will Ruben Amorim be given time and resources to rebuild? Or will the board opt for yet another change in the dugout?

The upcoming summer window could be pivotal. A clear-out of underperforming players, fresh investments, and a renewed tactical vision are sorely needed.

Without these, the “Theatre of Dreams” could remain a nightmare for seasons to come.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist at Otec FM and known Manchester United fan, Osei Akoto ''Kanu'', says he has ran out of words to describe how low Unitd have fallen.

''I do not know how to describe this low from United. They appear good this week, and then in the next match, they collapse completely. It is hard to find words to explain what is wrong with this club. Maybe Amorim and the club are focusing on winning the Europa League.'' Osei Akoto said.

Top 5 Arsenal Memorable Displays of Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the top 5 most outstanding performances of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in an Arsenal jersey.

The Black Stars player, who joined the Gunners in 2020 after the Premier League side triggered his Atletico Madrid release clause, has contested over 160 games for Mikel Arteta's side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh