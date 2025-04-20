President John Dramani Mahama has opened up about a failed business venture with his family member

The president explained that this incident happened over ten years ago when he was a parliamentarian

President John Mahama spoke at the much-anticipated Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 19, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Mahama recently shared a significant personal experience regarding the challenges of setting up a business for a family member, which he termed as the "most regrettable experience" of his life.

During the Kwahu Business Forum on April 19, he recounted a time over ten years ago when he purchased a bus to assist a relative in establishing a small transportation business, aiming to relieve some of the financial pressures stemming from his parliamentary income.

President Mahama talks about the lesson behind his failed family business venture. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, the venture did not yield the expected results. President Mahama explained that the bus was entrusted to a driver who mismanaged it, leading to severe wear and tear, resulting in broken components, particularly the axle.

This mishap caused long and costly repairs, defeating the original purpose of his intent. As President Mahama noted, it turned out that the expenses involved in fixing the bus outweighed the benefits of providing financial support to his relative.

The situation escalated further when President John Mahama learned that the driver, who was living in the family home, was using profits from the poorly managed transportation business to construct a house.

However, that building remains unfinished to this day, having only reached the lintel level after many years.

President Mahama's narrative was prompted by a comment from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who highlighted that many businesses fail not solely due to a lack of funding but often because of unreliable partners or staff.

Agreeing with this perspective, President Mahama emphasised the importance of finding dependable partners as a critical challenge for entrepreneurs, which poses a significant hurdle for the growth of the industrial sector.

He highlighted the trend of business owners resorting to hiring foreign managers due to a lack of trust in local personnel, an issue he considers a reflection on the country's human resources.

In closing, he advised attendees to emphasise loyalty and integrity as fundamental values necessary for fostering sustainable business practices, cautioning against practices that could undermine business growth.

The video of President Mahama speaking at the Kwahu Business forum is below:

President Mahama congratulate Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

has congratulated Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the new president of Gabon, after a successful transition with this caption:

"Warmest congratulations to my brother, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on your election as President of Gabon!. I commend the people of Gabon for their peaceful transition to democratic governance. This marks a significant step forward, and I am confident that Gabon will continue to play a crucial role in promoting stability and prosperity in our region."

Check out the photos below:

Kwame A-Plus idolises President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, who wore a similar outfit to the iconic ensemble President John Dramani Mahama wore at his inauguration.

The member of Parliament for Gomoa Central looked dapper in a custom-made ensemble to talk about trending entertainment news on United Showbiz.

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A-Plus's trending video and outfit on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh