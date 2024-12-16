A video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting that no man wants to marry her has surfaced on social media

In the video, she noted that despite praying fervently for marriage, no man has approached her with a marriage proposal

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with her, while others laughed over the video

A Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over her inability to find a suitable partner. In a heartfelt post, she noted that she has struggled to attract potential suitors despite her best efforts.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared her feelings of loneliness and disappointment.

She emphasised that she has prayed fervently for a loving and supportive partner but has yet to find the right person.

The young woman, whose identity remains unknown, attributed her predicament to spiritual warfare and the negative influence of some family members.

She believes these factors have hindered her romantic prospects and prevented men from approaching her.

Netizens divided over young lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady expressing her desire to have a man in her life expressed mixed reactions in the post's comment section. Some empathised with her, while others laughed over the video.

@Bubu_Husseini wrote:

"The funny part be the filter."

@RockyAdjei wrote:

"This one de3 efie fo) will even reject doing you."

@kwesi_boujee wrote:

"A𝐡 𝐞𝐛𝐢 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚 𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝??"

@sytoschooler wrote:

"The comment you are looking for deɛ unless you type it yourself."

@SolomonAbugah wrote:

"It’s so sad, drop her location. Let’s hope she doesn’t bounce me."

@OheneTheArtist wrote:

"She then mortal combat no difference oo."

@Snitchy wrote:

"You will not see the comment you’re looking for. Continue scrolling."

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Am looking for some comments here."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Some of you are mean, eeii."

Young woman weeps as wedding date approaches

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman cried as her wedding date approached.

In a video, she noted that she had longed to see her wedding day, especially as no man wanted to marry her.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section.

