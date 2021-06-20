. Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has got a new shoe

Entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has proven to Shatta Wale that he is not a poor person.

Arnold has released a brand new shoe after Shatta Wale disgraced him on live TV.

On the latest episode of United Showbiz on UTV, Arnold wowed viewers with his new look.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Arnold is captured projecting the African culture.

He was seen wearing an African print top with light brown trousers to match.

The renowned entertainment writer complimented his looks with a brown shoe.

Arnold's photos have garnered some reactions from fans on social media.

@Aduanaba Afia Antwiwaa Boadi: "He's really a principled man. I love the way he Express himself. He made the statement based on the address not wale's personality. Hammer shd rather apologize to Arnold. Not all grey hair shows wisdom ampa."

@Winnifred Araba Villy: "I love that he changed his shoe. Lol. But upon all jokes I love Arnold very intelligent and principled guy. Keep up the good work."

@Min The-La Misham Feyi: "The issue about this whole matter is simple... it is like a poor man doesn't advice a rich man and it is as simple... Have you seen any shoemaker advicing Despite before...aaah well this won't give me Koko Ghc1.50 pesewas, boflot Ghc2.00 and water 20pesewas."

@Peter Maychrist: "Hammer have to apologize to Ghanaians for making us “ confused” . He is legendary based on his works, but with all due respect he's not so intelligent. He should have stayed at home Cox he really seemed confused."

@Mawuenam Lavoe Mawuenam: "Arnold is really intelligent and talk very bravely. He is always my crush ooo."

YEN.com.gh previously reported how Shatta Wale and Arnold clashed during a discussion on the former's recently held State of the Industry.

In his address, Shatta Wale had made some suggestions about Ghana's music industry and the way forward.

Parts of Shatta Wale's speech where he claimed he struggled to pinpoint a musical genre to identify Ghana while in a business meeting in the US has been critiqued widely.

Among the critics has been Arnold who described Shatta Wale as confused and inconsistent during a show on Okay FM.

Meeting Shatta Wale for the first time after the harsh criticism, Arnold maintained his position on United Showbiz.

This angered Shatta Wale who went on an outburst and rained invective at the entertainment analyst. Among the many things Shatta Wale said was a claim that Arnold's shoes (sneakers) he was wearing on the show were cheap and cost GHC2.50.

