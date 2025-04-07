Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Pretty Mobile Money Vendor Regrets Prioritising Her Ex-Boyfriend Over Her Education, Video Trends
People

Pretty Mobile Money Vendor Regrets Prioritising Her Ex-Boyfriend Over Her Education, Video Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 3 min read
  • A young lady is trending after she opened up about the things she regrets and wishes she had never done
  • Speaking in an interview, the mobile money vendor confessed that she regrets having a boyfriend as a teenager
  • Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady’s confessions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian lady has left many people emotional after she opened up about some poor life choices she made.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @yawsinghstudi, the young lady, who works as a mobile money merchant, was asked in an interview if there was a decision she looks back on and wishes she had never made.

Momo Vendor, Ghana, Education, Love, Boyfriend
Ghanaian lady opens up on her regrets in trending video. Photo credit: @yawsinghstudio/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Without hesitation, she said yes and lamented that she entered an amorous relationship as a teenager.

Delving into details, the lady, who now works as a mobile money merchant, said her decision was regrettable because her then-boyfriend was not committed to the relationship.

Read also

Obroni lady relocates to Ghana to hustle, hawks plantain chips in traffic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Looking sad, the mobile money vendor indicated that she prioritised her boyfriend over her education, which is something she deeply regrets.

She confessed that she used to spend time with her boyfriend in Accra when she should have been in school.

"He was not taking me seriously like I did. Because of him, I didn’t take my education seriously," she said.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 70 comments.

Momo Vendor, Ghana, Education, Love, Boyfriend
A mobile money vendor reflects on the bad choices she made. Photo credit: @Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions to admission by the lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on her revelation.

Kobs reacted:

"Ken AAgyapong'svoice at the end weaks me, "Akoa agyimi"

Alexander The Great Wuddah replied:

"Sister sorry for that, but let it go because you can't do anything about it,s o look for the better option for you,h old it firm,w ork hard,focus on building yourself and put your trust in God."

Read also

Ghanaian lady opens up about pretty privilege: "My boyfriend gives me GH¢500 a day"

destinyedzah_

"I dated early but I made sure he helped me to achieve my goal my eyes were there paapa because he was dating alot of beautiful gals so who am I.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"I am glad she has reflected on her life's decision and now accepts that she erred in dating at a young age. I hope she achieves all of her life's goals."

upendu replied:

"I started dating when I was 26 years my first relationship that one koraa I left after 3 months I realised single life is cool I am 34 and still single."

Lady admits his lover is not handsome ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex-lover said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

Read also

Miss Enny forgives her boyfriend and takes him back after he bought her a car

“I left my ex because he was broke, I can't date broke guys, the guy I am dating currently is ugly but because he takes care of me I can't leave him for anyone,” she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: