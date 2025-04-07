A young lady is trending after she opened up about the things she regrets and wishes she had never done

Speaking in an interview, the mobile money vendor confessed that she regrets having a boyfriend as a teenager

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady’s confessions

A Ghanaian lady has left many people emotional after she opened up about some poor life choices she made.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @yawsinghstudi, the young lady, who works as a mobile money merchant, was asked in an interview if there was a decision she looks back on and wishes she had never made.

Without hesitation, she said yes and lamented that she entered an amorous relationship as a teenager.

Delving into details, the lady, who now works as a mobile money merchant, said her decision was regrettable because her then-boyfriend was not committed to the relationship.

Looking sad, the mobile money vendor indicated that she prioritised her boyfriend over her education, which is something she deeply regrets.

She confessed that she used to spend time with her boyfriend in Accra when she should have been in school.

"He was not taking me seriously like I did. Because of him, I didn’t take my education seriously," she said.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 70 comments.

Reactions to admission by the lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on her revelation.

Kobs reacted:

"Ken AAgyapong'svoice at the end weaks me, "Akoa agyimi"

Alexander The Great Wuddah replied:

"Sister sorry for that, but let it go because you can't do anything about it,s o look for the better option for you,h old it firm,w ork hard,focus on building yourself and put your trust in God."

destinyedzah_

"I dated early but I made sure he helped me to achieve my goal my eyes were there paapa because he was dating alot of beautiful gals so who am I.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"I am glad she has reflected on her life's decision and now accepts that she erred in dating at a young age. I hope she achieves all of her life's goals."

upendu replied:

"I started dating when I was 26 years my first relationship that one koraa I left after 3 months I realised single life is cool I am 34 and still single."

