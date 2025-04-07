Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids, were featured in their first commercial for Kalyppo

This comes after the 2024 Britain's Got Talent star signed a contract with the popular Ghanaian-made fruit juice brand in August 2024

Many people congratulated Afronita and her young mentee dancers, while sharing positive reviews about the commercial

After becoming a brand ambassador for the popular Ghanaian-made fruit juice brand, Kalyppo, in August 2024, Afronita has shot her first commercial for the company.

Afronita's Kalyppo commercial

On her Instagram page, Afronita shared behind-the-scenes footage of how the various scenes in the official Kalyppo commercial were recorded.

In the caption, she noted that she drank many mini boxes of Kalyppo fruit juice in one day during the shooting of the commercial.

"You can’t imagine how many boxes of Kalyppo I drank on this day🙈😂💖."

She also informed her millions of followers that the commercial was officially out and encouraged her followers to participate in a challenge.

The challenge entails taking a screenshot of any members of her AfroStar Kids Academy members from any scene in the commercial, sharing it on social media and tagging her and the member.

"The latest Kalyppo TV commercial is out now! Take a shot and tag my babies and I when you see it😃,"

Below are the social media handles of the members of her dance academy who were featured in the Kalyppo commercial.

"Cc: @kalyppojuice @afrostarkidsacademy @afroniellaaa @championjesse87 ,Ephraim, Whanita & Alicia"

The Kalyppo commercial

Behind the scenes of the Kalyppo commercial

Reactions to Afronita's Kalyppo commercial

The comment section was filled with excited fans who could not control their joy after seeing Afronita and members of her dance academy feature in their first Kalyppo commercial.

many people looked at the one-year growth of the dance academy and spoke about the exposure the kids have received since joining the dance academy.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to the Kalyppo commercial featuring Afronia and selected members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids:

dziedzormabadzie said:

"I like the last part "aunty have get 5", "you've gotten" then she corrected herself 😍."

anns4real said:

"Guardian angel for little hearts . Osan y3 English Teacher nso. Mi baby boo 💕💕💕💕."

konadu2361 said:

"ASKA grace must be studied.within a year featured in a music video,tv advert,stage performance,brand deals, social media accounts growth across all socials chale this your God must locate all of us. Congratulations to the greatest mentor stargyal and ASKA ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌."

airdy14nahm 🥰💖💖said:

"ASKA err if you join it's not only about dance ....see the exposure these kids are experiencing and the brand they're building👏👏. Dani God bless you🥰."

user7947617752505 said:

"Aska and stargyal to the world 🥰🥰🥰🥰💖."

NEnyimpa said:

"Mama Kalyppo and her babies on the block 😍😍😍 No one does it better 👌🏼👌🏼."

Afronita signing a Kalyppo deal

Afronita leads AfroStar Kids in prayer

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita gave fans a heartfelt glimpse into how she and her team at AfroStar Kids Academy welcome each new month.

In a touching video, the celebrated dancer was seen leading her young mentees in a prayer session, setting a reflective and inspiring tone for the weeks ahead.

The moment moved many fans, who took to the comment section of the video to commend Afronita for her leadership, values, and the positive influence she continued to have on the children at the academy.

