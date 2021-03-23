- Stonebwoy has praised his colleague, Shatta Wale, for doing so well in the music industry

- He said he is proud of Shatta Wale for putting Ghana on the map

- Stonebwoy said Shatta Wale is also proud of him and that he is aware of that

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has highly praised his colleague Shatta Wale and said he is doing incredibly well for himself.

Stonebwoy is reported to have said that Shatta Wale is working hard to put Ghana on the map and that is one thing he is so proud of.

He was quick to add, however, that he is also doing well for himself and Ghana, and he knows Shatta Wale is also proud of him.

This is gathered in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

“Big ups to Shatta Wale himself. He is doing so well for himself and we are all putting Ghana on the map. I’m proud of him and I also know he is super proud of me,” Stonebwoy said.

He was speaking on the past rivalry between him and Shatta Wale.

According to Stonebwoy, their rivalry is the biggest after Vybes Kartel and Movado in Jamaica.

He indicated that he was happy he is now on good terms with Shatta Wale, who also doubles as his cousin, according to Shatta Wale’s mother.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s rivalry became more serious at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage in self-defense when Shatta Wale was approaching the stage.

This was after Stonebwoy had been declared the winner of the Dancehall Song of the year and he was making a remark.

The two were dragged to court over the incident and the case has still not been ruled on by the court.

Stonebwoy was in the news recently when he played with his children in a video while flaunting his luxurious mansion.

Shatta Wale’s daughter was in the news when she was featured among top celebrities’ daughters.

His son, Majesty, was also in the news when he fed his mother Michy like his own daughter in a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

