Media personality Afia Pokua is in distress after her apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was rejected at the Manhyia Palace

In her latest posts on her TikTok, the Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist shared her sorrows and how she wished to be buried alive to please critics

Her messages triggered loads of responses from her followers, many of whom advised her against doing anything bad

Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist Afia Pokua has released a worrying message after her appearance at Manhyia Palace some days ago.

Afia Pokua was at Manhyia to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

Appearing as a panellist on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV, she had criticised the Asantehene over 'galamsey' and other issues. She also called out Otumfuo for 'staying quiet' while his people verbally attacked the Dormaahene.

Following the rejection of her apology, the embattled media personality had prayed to God for strength.

But hours after her first reaction to the incident, Afia Pokua seems distressed. In a post on her TikTok page, she sounded dejected.

"Let Ghana and Ghanaians jubilate went they hear about my death because I have committed a crime that has not been committed before, and it cannot be forgiven. It's okay for me to be buried alive so Ghanaian citizens will be satisfied," she said.

Playing in the background was Owuo Atu Me Dunsini, one of Daddy Lumba's most popular funeral songs.

Aside from the 'bury me alive' post, the 30-year-old had earlier shared a video indicating that she was facing rejection and disgrace, suffering from pain, fear, and constant sorrow.

Ghanaians react to Afia Pokua's messages

The distress messages from Afia Pokua have triggered reactions from her followers.

strawberry semys said:

"Maame u will not be buried alive, rejoice,u said nothing wrong and God will surely intervene ..be strong and take dis tyn off, else dey will laugh and think they have won."

Empress @ said:

"Pls never try to do anything bad to yourself pls is part of life it shall pass 🙏."

Ric said:

"Afia, you tried but get your parents, head of your family, your traditional leader to intervene on your behalf."

They will forgive you if you persist with a 2nd visit with the right people.

Asanteman youth condemns disrespect towards Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Asanteman Youth For Culture and Development had warned detractors to stop targeting the Asantehene.

At a press conference in Kumasi on September 20, 2024, the group stated they would no longer tolerate disrespect towards the Otumfuo.

In the future, the Asanteman said they would take drastic action against any group or individual who dared to disrespect the Asante King.

