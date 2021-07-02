WWE legend The Great Khali age, height, net worth, wife, latest updates

WWE’s The Great Khali is a 2007 Heavyweight Champion. His gigantic body size always excites WWE fans. However, The Great Khali’s weight and height does not give him an advantage over other wrestlers. Medical experts revealed his body size is attributed to a rare health condition.

The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Photo: @prodipguha

After undergoing a tumour-removal surgery in 2012, The Great Khali became vulnerable to heart failure, diabetes, and vision loss. People assume he is a lousy wrestler because he walks a little slow and stiff, unaware that the disease made The Great Khali’s upper body overgrow while his legs remained skinny.

The Great Khali's profile summary

Full name: Dalip Singh Rana

Dalip Singh Rana Famous as: The Great Khali

The Great Khali Date of birth: 27th August 1972

27th August 1972 Place of birth: Dhiraina, India

Dhiraina, India Age: 48 years (as of 2020)

48 years (as of 2020) Career: Retired WWE Wrestler and actor

Retired WWE Wrestler and actor Nationality: Indian/American

Indian/American Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Religion: Hindu

Hindu Marital status: Married

Married Children: 1

1 Height: 7 feet 1 inch

7 feet 1 inch Weight: 160kgs

160kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Instagram: @thegreatkhali

@thegreatkhali Facebook: The Great Khali

The Great Khali Twitter: @greatkhali

The Great Khali's biography

The Great Khali's real name is Dalip Singh Rana, and he is a devoted Hindu believer. His nickname comes from the Hindu goddess Kali. How old is The Great Khali? He was born on 27th August 1972 in Dhiraina, Himachal Pradesh, India. Therefore, The Great Khali's age is 48 years old as of 2020.

Khali grew up in a middle-class family in India. Photo: @gayegerard

Khali won the Mr India title in 1995 and 1996 and served the Punjab state as a cop before joining WWE. The wrestler has acted in several Hollywood and Bollywood movies. He got his American citizenship by neutralization on 20th February 2014.

Family and wife

The Great Khali’s parents are Jwala Ram (father) and Tandi Devi. The wrestler is a self-made millionaire hailing from a middle-class family of seven children. Who is The Great Khali’s wife? He has a daughter with his wife, Harminder Kaur. The wrestler lives in Houston, Texas, USA.

How tall is The Great Khali? The Great Khali’s height in feet is 7 feet 1 inch, and he weighs around 160 kgs. After learning that doctors removed a tumour from his body in 2012, fans wondered, "What disease does The Great Khali have?"

The wrestler suffered from acromegaly, whereby his pituitary gland produces an excessive GH (growth hormone). Therefore, he developed a tumour (adenoma) in his pituitary gland. The tumour causes gigantism in the human body if it grows in puberty. Acromegaly is a life-threatening condition.

The late WWE wrestler Andre-The Giant had a similar health condition in 1993 and died of congestive heart failure. He was four inches taller than Khali.

From left to right: The Great Khali, Naomi, Cameron Lynn and Mark Henry attending the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Career

The legend started his wrestling career in 2000. He was a wrestler at All Pro Wrestling in the US and later made it to WWE. The Great Khali’s first appearance on WWE was on 7th April 2006.

He showed up unexpectedly in a Smackdown match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry. The wrestler gave The Undertaker a single blow that sent him straight to the mat. He followed it up with a sound beating and left him lying in the ring.

The duo’s feud lasted for four months. Khali impressed WWE fans each time he stepped in the ring. He defeated many megastars, including Funaki, Rey Mysterio, The Mexicools, Tatanka.

He took a break from wrestling to nurse an injury and return to help his replacement, The Big Show, in a heated match against The Undertaker. The wrestler and Daivari joined Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and later signed up for the Monday Night Raw.

The pair parted ways, but The Great Khali progressed his career to the WWE Raw. His first match on the Raw was on 8th January 2007. He fought against the legendary John Cena and won the battle.

John Cena lifting The Great Khali on his shoulders. Photo: WWE

More people fell in love with The Great Khali as he kept dominating WWE’s flagship show for years. He beat John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, Shawn Michaels and more established wrestlers in the 2007 Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Being the last man standing in the 20-man battle made Khali of WWE a World Heavyweight Champion in 2007. He is also a proud winner of the Slammy Award.

Can The Great Khali speak English?

The wrestler had an English translator standing by the ringside. One of his translators was Ranjin Singh. Therefore, fans wonder if the wrestler can communicate in English. The Big Show revealed that he encountered a language barrier with the wrestler in a match. Khali speaks English with an Indian accent.

Net worth and Salary

The Great Khali’s net worth is alleged to be around $6 million. One of his assets is a wrestling school located in Punjab, India. The training centre inspires other Indian wrestlers. What is the salary of Great Khali? In 2015, WWE’s The Great Khali earned $650,000 per year.

The Great Khali challenging Brody Steele at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana, India. Photo: JS Grewal

His annual salary increased to $900,000 in 2016 and $974,000 in 2021, exclusive of the $300,000 winning bonuses. The Great Khali also made around $225,000 from brand endorsements.

Latest updates

Is The Great Khali retired? He retired in November 2014 and started training aspiring Indian WWE superstars in his school in India. Khali then returned to the 2017 WWE Battleground to help a fellow Indian wrestler, Jinder Mahal.

On 24th March 2021, WWE announced The Great Khali’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He is an active social media user with millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

The Great Khali was someone to be revered in the ring despite his shortcomings. The WWE megastar also proves that nothing can stop humans from achieving whatever they set their minds on.

