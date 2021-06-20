Honourable Aponkye was overwhelmed with emotions when he met Nana Aba Anamoah at her lavish birthday party

The general manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM organised a star-studded party to celebrate her new age on Saturday, June 19

Honourable Aponkye showed up to celebrate with his ''godmother''

Ghanaian social media sensation, Honourable Aponkye, born Nana Adabo Ibrahim Issah Ampem, was overcome with emotions when he met Nana Aba Anamoah at her lavish birthday party.

Honourable Aponkye was filmed arriving at the party on Saturday, June 19, which had the likes of the chief executive officer of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, famously known as Bola Ray, lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, actress Salma Mumin, actress and TV show host, Joselyn Dumas, among other personalities present.

While going around to greet some of the notable figures, Honourable Aponkye expressed that he was grateful to Nana Aba Anomoah who brought him into the limelight during his bid to become the Assemblyman for Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti Region.

Honourable Aponkye, a barber by profession, showed up at the party of the general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM and displayed humility by kneeling to some of the renowned figures at Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday bash.

He was filmed almost in tears when he met his ''godmother'' and indicated that he was grateful.

